3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC

Police lights (Photo: KXLN)

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Officials say three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday.

News outlets report that Greensboro police say a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus.

WGHP-TV reports that Guilford County Emergency Services says 11 patients needed care and three were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Amateur Athletic Union Track and Field says after the fight under the stands, the meet was suspended and set to resume Wednesday.

Thousands of young athletes from across the country are competing in athletic events around Greensboro as part of AAU’s Junior Olympic Games.