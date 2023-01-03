3 people injured in Monday night shooting in Wallace
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday night in Wallace.
Wallace Police say the shooting took place around the 400 block of E. Cliff Street. A 9 mm Glock was recovered at the scene, along with a shell casing and two magazines.
Four people were arrested following the shooting, which left three people with non-life threatening injuries. The three were transported to the hospital but have now been released.
Police say the incident appears to not be a random act.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov
The investigation remains ongoing.