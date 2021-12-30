3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl who accidentally shot herself in the head on Christmas Day has died. Aylee Gordon’s father, a retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Captain, said she found the gun by accident in a truck parked outside their house. “She picked up a pistol and shot herself in the head by accident. We didn’t know. She’s got a head wound,” her father, Tim Gordon, said in the 911 call. Gordon told the dispatcher they had a friend visiting for Christmas, and that person left a gun in the car.

Gordon explained that the family was outside watching Aylee ride her new bike, when she fell over.