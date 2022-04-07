3,000+ acres could be rezoned to higher density by Brunswick Planning Board

WILMINGTON (StarNews) — The Brunswick County Planning Board will consider rezoning more than 3,100 acres near Carolina Shores from rural low density residential to medium density residential, potentially paving the way for a planned development.

The mostly vacant, forested land just north of Carolina Shores spans roughly from Ash-Little River Road NW east to Gwynn Road NW, and from No. 5 School Road NW north to just south of Etheridge Road NW.

The rezoning was originally scheduled for last month but was pulled by the applicant. The newest iteration added 17 acres, bringing the total to 3,124 across 13 parcels. If rezoned, it would allow the developer to build up to 5.8 units per acre rather than the 2.9 units per acre allowed in its current zoning.

