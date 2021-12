32-year-old Leland man accused of child sex crimes

Bradley Ferguson (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man is in the Brunswick County jail facing sex crimes involving a young child.

Bradley Ferguson, 32, was arrested Monday on charges including statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

An arrest warrant states the crimes involved a 3 year old and happened between September 2020 through October 2021.

Ferguson is being held under a $1 million secured bond.