34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center

(Photo: Horry County Animal Care Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center.

Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.

A search warrant was served at the location and dozens of animals were taken from the property.

During a post-seizure hearing on Monday, the owner surrendered all 46 animals to HCPD and the ACC.