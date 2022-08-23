34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center.
Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.
The owner was issued citations for violating the County animal care and treatment ordinance.
Due to the special needs and sensitivities of the adult dogs, staff is working to transfer most to rescue partners who can provide care, treatment, and/or training.
The Animal Care Center says the puppies may become available for adoption in the coming days, following veterinary care.