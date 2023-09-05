3rd annual Pets in the Park coming to Carolina Beach next month

Pets in the Park is returning to Carolina Beach for the 3rd year (Photo: Pets in the Park)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A popular event for the community and their furry friends is returning to Carolina Beach.

The 3rd annual Pets in the Park will take October 7th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lake.

The morning will begin with dog yoga, and include food trucks and other activities throughout the day.

WWAY evening anchor Jeff Rivenbark will be the emcee for the pet tricks and pet costume contests.

The morning begins with DOGA (yoga with your dog) sponsored by Salty Dog Yoga & Surf. Gates open at 10 am at the Atlanta Avenue park entrance. Nauti Dog & El Jefe Food Trucks, Good Hops Beer & Bubbles Tent, and Brighter Days Ahead Coffee Cart will be available all day.

All well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door, with kids 10 and under getting in free.

A portion of the entrance fee is donated back to rescues and non-profits participating in the event.

All attendees will receive a BINGO card to fill out by visiting various booths for a chance to win a prize.