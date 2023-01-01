5 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Durham

ABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.

Durham police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard at around 2 p.m. after receiving calls about a drive by shooting outside of a business.

Upon arrival, police found one juvenile and four adults with gunshot wounds. According to police, the juvenile and one adult victim were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to read more from WTVD.