5-year commemoration for Ambassador Mattie Sharpless’s section of US 17

It's been five years since the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Pender County Board of Commissioners named a section of US 17 after former Ambassador Mattie Sharpless.

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five years since the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Pender County Board of Commissioners named a section of US 17 after former Ambassador Mattie Sharpless.

Saturday afternoon, Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church, located in Hampstead, hosted this 5-year commemoration honoring Ambassador Sharpless.

Upon retiring in 2006 and after 41 years of dedication to U.S. Foreign Service’s, Ambassador Sharpless still remains active in the community.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, Phyllis Gorham, said Ambassador Sharpless has been and will forever be an inspiration to her and all who she’s mentored.

Gorham said, “Many other women of color and many young girls of color can do the same thing. Because when they see that it’s done, then it makes it possible.”

Many at Ambassador Sharpless’s commemoration said they know her work in the community is far from being done, as it is her natural instinct to help others.