$5,000 reward being offered for information leading to location of missing Whiteville woman

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — On April 18th the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from the Rose Hill area of Duplin County.

Amanda Little was last seen near her home by her neighbors, and all known associates claim no recent contact with Little.

Little is 32 years old and is from Whiteville. She is described at 5’4″ tall and around 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of Amanda Little.

You are asked to contact Detective Edward Johnson or Sergeant Clarke Beringer at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 with any information on the whereabouts of Amanda Little.