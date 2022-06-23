$500K available for nonprofits in eastern NC through the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The start of this year’s competitive grants program of the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment will begin July 1st.

This program is the fifth annual competitive cycle from the endowment, which supports nonprofit organizations focusing on education, health, and human services in 41 eastern North Carolina counties.

Those counties are: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

The endowment was established at the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) in 2015.

Grants have been made to Burevitch’s named nonprofits since then.

The competitive grants program began in 2018, and has awarded a total of $2 million in an effort to improve the communities of eastern NC and the lives of people who live in them.

This opportunity will provide a total of $500,000 in funds from the Foundation, with individual grant awards ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.

Nonprofits interested in applying for a grant should review the full request for proposals which includes guidelines, fund preferences and information on how to apply.

Grant proposals must focus on education, health, and human services, and there will be some preference given to grant proposals that benefit women, the elderly, children and youth in the region or southeastern North Carolina.

Applications will be accepted beginning July 1st with a deadline of noon on July 29th.

“Mrs. B,” as Burevitch was known to her friends, was a Wilmington native whose generosity was well-known in southeastern North Carolina and beyond.

Burevitch passed away in September 2014, leaving behind a fortune that few knew she possessed.

Her charitable giving was motivated by her generous nature and concern for the welfare of people and animals.

Learn more about her philanthropy.

For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.