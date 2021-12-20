6.2 magnitude quake shakes northern California

Earthquake seismograph (Photo: MGN Image)

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as San Francisco and Chico, California.

“It was slow rolling at first, but then it really got going,” Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal tells CNN. “We haven’t had a shake like this since 2010.”

Humboldt County emergency responders are assessing damage but have had no word of injuries or catastrophic damage. Some minor damage to buildings, including broken glass, has been found, Honsal said.

California’s early earthquake warning system worked for those who are signed up for alerts to their mobile devices. Honsal said he received the alert about 10-15 seconds before feeling the earth shake.

Read more here.