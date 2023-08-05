6-year-old boy severely injured after apparent fall from Florida rollercoaster, officials say

(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy in Florida was left severely injured at a theme park after apparently falling from a ride that was nearly two dozen feet above where he was found, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Fun Spot America’s Galaxy Spin roller coaster ride in Kissimmee, around 22 miles south of Orlando.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track, which was approximately 20 feet above,” Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino told CNN in a statement.

The child was transported to an Orlando hospital, Pino said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services told CNN it is aware of and investigating the incident.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks said in a statement the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the ride and found it to be in “normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” but the roller coaster remains closed pending an investigation.

The theme park’s website describes the Galaxy Spin roller coaster as a “wild-mouse-style” ride which takes riders “around sharp and tight corners” while producing “heavy G forces.”

Fun Spot America, which operates theme parks in Florida and Georgia, said it is working with the department and the ride’s manufacturer on the investigation, according to the release.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” the news release stated.