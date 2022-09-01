7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

Narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

Dan Maurice Gowans

Kathryn Margaret Benson

Roxanne Faith Watts

Zephaniah Martin



Annisa Veanora Wise

Charles Jones

Levon Junior Campbell

Jeffery Tyler Jerod Crawford

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity.

During the investigation, three search warrants were executed, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.

Additionally, a vehicle stop lead to the arrest of one individual.

On July 29th, 2022, a search warrant was executed at a property located in the 400 block of West Lewis Street, Whiteville.

Dan Maurice Gowans, 27, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony Manufacturing Cocaine, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Possession of Cocaine, and felony Possession of Firearm by Felony.

Gowans received a $100,000.00 secured bond.

On August 16, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed two search warrants on Rosemary Street, Whiteville, near Central Middle School. Six individuals were arrested and charged.

Kathryn Margaret Benson, 36, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell Narcotics.

She received a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Roxanne Faith Watts, 29, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell Narcotics.

She received a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Zephaniah Martin, 45, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell Narcotics.

He received a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Annise Vennora Wise, 33, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell Narcotics.

She received a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Charles Jones, 76, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell Narcotics.

He received a $30,000.00 secured bond.

Levon Junior Campbell, 26, of Whiteville, was charged with felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He received no bond.

On August 18, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators observed a vehicle occupied by Jeffrey Tyler Jerod Crawford, 29, of Whiteville.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints about Crawford.

Investigators initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Crawford was in. Crawford was found to be in possession of narcotics and a firearm.

He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine, felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Crawford received a $750,000.00 secured bond.