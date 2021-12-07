72-year-old man pleads guilty to Statutory Sex Offense

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WWAY) – A former guidance counselor has pleaded guilty to Statutory Sex Offense with a 10-year-old girl in Bladen County Superior Court.

Melvin Ray Williamson, 72, was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison.

The White Lake Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a sexual assault disclosed during the summer of 2020.

The victim reported to the Child Advocacy Center of Sampson County that she was molested.

Investigators were able to determine that the abuse lasted for approximately 10 months, with some of the abuse taking place in White Lake.

Williamson, a former Baptist minister, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

The court also entered a permanent no contact order, addressing the victim’s concerns about any future communication by the defendant.