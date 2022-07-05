76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

(Photo: Courtesy of University of Southampton / MGN)

NEW YORK (AP) — The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28.

The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the Late Cretaceous period.

It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana.

It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.