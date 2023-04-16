76th annual Azalea Festival comes to a close

In Downtown Wilmington, thousands of people flooded Front Street to say goodbye to the 76th annual Azalea Festival.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another Azalea Festival has come and gone, and Sunday marked the last day of this year’s Azalea activities.

There were food trucks, local vendors, and fun for all ages.

With all of the fun comes a price, we talked with festival goer Jennifer Schacher, she said this is her 45th Azalea Festival that she has attended.

In comparison to past festivals, she said Azalea Festival booths overall did well in advertising prices, and it was a price she was willing to pay.

Schacher said, “I can’t speak for a lot of the other ones but I’m sure everyone has different overheads. So, costs may be different at unique tables or same tables — I don’t know how comparable that can really be.”

Another festival goer, Asher Wells, said his favorite part of the festival is the street fair. He said it’s a classic and he doesn’t plan to ever miss it.

Other festival attendees said they are already looking forward to next year’s festivities. Farewell, Azalea Festival, until next time.