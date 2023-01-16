7th year anniversary of the disappearance of Ebonee Spears

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend marked the 7th year anniversary of the disappearance of a Wilmington woman, Ebonee Spears.

Spears was last seen in January of 2016 using the phone at the front desk of the Wilmington Police Department. After that, Spears disappeared and there has been little information since then and many unanswered questions. The CUE Center for Missing Persons has been active in the search for spears.

We spoke with CUE founder Monica Caison who continues to work to bring Spears home.

“Well last year we did a huge search with Wilmington, partnered with Wilmington Police Department and other agencies and we rescoured all the areas we had searched before and extended further. We came back just this past year, a few months ago and searched you know, going down Martin Luther King,” said Caison.

Caison believes that it is possible someone knows something and hasn’t spoken out yet.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ebonee Spears, contact the Wilmington Police Department.