80-year-old Columbus County man dies in house fire

A Columbus County man was killed in a weekend house fire (Photo: PxHere / MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man died in a house fire Sunday morning.

Crews arrived a little before 7:30 a.m. to a house on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn, according to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office.

An 80-year-old man was killed in the fire.

His identity has not been revealed to the public yet.