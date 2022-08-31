9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning

(Photo: Town of Holly Ridge)

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town.

The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.

Officials say the large tractor trailer will be escorted into Holly Ridge by local law enforcement agencies and local fire departments.

Citizens and business owners are encouraged to participate in welcoming the 9/11 Exhibit into Town along the expected route by waving and/or displaying flags.

The exhibit features artifacts from the World Trade Center and guided tours from FDNY Firefighters who responded to Ground Zero on September 11th.

Since 2013, the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit has traveled the country educating Americans about what happened that day.

Tours are conducted by retired New York City Firefighters who responded on September 11, 2001.

They share their stories of what happened that day and the days after, bringing history to life for those who were born after September 11th or are too young to remember it.