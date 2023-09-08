9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Cape Fear on Monday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of September 11, 2001.
There are several events on Monday remembering those who lost their lives.
LELAND VFW POST 12196 DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
8:30 a.m. at Founders Park, 133 Town Hall Drive in Leland
UNCW 9/11 CEREMONY
8:30 a.m. at Veterans Hall in Wilmington
CFCC REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
8:30 a.m. at CFCC North Campus Safety Training Center in Castle Hayne
WFD REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
9:00 a.m. at Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial
SOUTHPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT ‘REMEMBERING THE 343’
9:00 a.m. at the Southport Fire Headquarters
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPARTMENT CEREMONY
10:00 a.m. at American Legion Post 543 in St. James
MOTORCADE CEREMONY
10:45 a.m. from Rt 904 & Old Georgetown Road to Brunswick Community College in Bolivia
ROBESON COMMUNITY COLLEGE REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
11:00 a.m. at Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center in Lumberton