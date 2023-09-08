9/11 remembrance ceremonies being held in Cape Fear on Monday

9/11 memorial ceremonies are taking place next week (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of September 11, 2001.

There are several events on Monday remembering those who lost their lives.

LELAND VFW POST 12196 DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

8:30 a.m. at Founders Park, 133 Town Hall Drive in Leland

UNCW 9/11 CEREMONY

8:30 a.m. at Veterans Hall in Wilmington

CFCC REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

8:30 a.m. at CFCC North Campus Safety Training Center in Castle Hayne

WFD REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

9:00 a.m. at Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial

SOUTHPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT ‘REMEMBERING THE 343’

9:00 a.m. at the Southport Fire Headquarters

ST. JAMES FIRE DEPARTMENT CEREMONY

10:00 a.m. at American Legion Post 543 in St. James

MOTORCADE CEREMONY

10:45 a.m. from Rt 904 & Old Georgetown Road to Brunswick Community College in Bolivia

ROBESON COMMUNITY COLLEGE REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

11:00 a.m. at Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center in Lumberton