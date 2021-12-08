9-foot great white shark pings off New Hanover County coast

Sarah (Photo: OCEARCH)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A tagged great white shark recently pinged off the New Hanover County coast.

“Sarah,” a 9’8″ and roughly 630lb female juvenile white shark, was detected by the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker swimming near the Cape Fear coast Tuesday morning.

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that researches our ocean’s giants like great white sharks.

The organization says Sarah was tagged in September off of West Ironbound Island in Nova Scotia, Canada. She’s traveled more than 1,800 miles since.