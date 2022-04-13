9-year-old boy dies after Sunday’s crash with GoRaleigh bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old boy is the second fatality after an Acura collided with a GoRaleigh bus on Sunday.

Juan Steven Lebron, 9, was declared dead at 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe update from friends and family.

Juan’s father, Juan Steven, the driver, previously succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, the GoFundMe also confirmed. CBS 17 previously reported Juan Sr.’s death, but did not have his name.

