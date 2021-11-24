911 calls released in Bald Head Island fire

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls reveal new details on a fire on Bald Head Island that destroyed four homes on around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Three units in Lighthouse Landing, and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were severely damaged by the flames.

No one was inside the homes at the time of the fire.

“I’m on the number seven fairway on the back of a structure fire,” one caller said to 911. “We’ve got flames blowing over to the backside of the golf course heading towards Dowitcher Trail right now, and I’ve got an extinguisher but I’m going to need more.”

Bald Head Island’s Chief of Public Safety, Alan May, said thanks to a mutual aid response plan Bald Head Island Public Safety personnel along with crews from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard were able to fully contain the fire around 1 a.m. EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded.

“We are on Bald Head Island just passed the creek access,” one caller said to 911. “There’s an enormous house fire.”

“Do you know what the address is?” the 911 dispatcher responded.

“Just passed, what is this? Just passed Lighthouse Landing,” the caller said.

“Right before Lighthouse Landing, right before the boat ramp,” another caller said, continuing, “Multiple houses on fire it looks like.”

Village officials say residents immediately took to social media to offer help to the victims.

WWAY will bring you more details on the fire as soon as they becomes available.