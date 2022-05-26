97-year-old takes a ride and accomplishes lifelong dream

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday, a 97-year-old woman checked on item off her bucket list.

Pittsburgh native Helen Kramer was given six months to live. Thanks to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare and Bob King Mercedes Benz, Kramer did something she’s always wanted to do.

The nearly 98-year-old took a ride in a convertible Mercedes around Wilmington, visiting some of her favorite places. Dressed head to toe in her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates’ yellow and black, Kramer said she’s lucky to have so many friends and neighbors who cared enough to make this dream a reality.

“It’s sort of a sign that you’ve made it, you know,” she smiled. “It’s going to be exciting. I’d like to drive it, but I think you’d be afraid for me to drive it.”

Their shared love for the Pittsburgh Pirates brought her and her husband together. The couple celebrated more than 60 years of marriage before Kramer’s husband passed. Though her wish was always for the two of them to own a Mercedes, Thursday’s drive was a dream come true.