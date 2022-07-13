988: Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline launching shorter number this weekend

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It will soon be easier for a person in emotional distress or suicidal crisis to reach out for help.

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

While some areas may be currently able to connect to the Lifeline by dialing 988, this dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16, 2022.

The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people even after 988 is launched nationally.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

The Lifeline’s network of over 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005, and has been proven to be effective. It’s the counselors at these local crisis centers who answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.