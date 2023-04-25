9th Annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival underway at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is underway at Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington. This is the 9th year for the festival. It’s happening until May 3rd and 7 films are being shown at the festival.

The films range from documentaries to comedic dramas and more. One of the directors will be attending a screening of his movie on Sunday called “Dedication.” Debbie Smith, the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival Chair says this is something that everyone can enjoy.

“Well first of all, just coming to see the films, they’re fun, they’re entertaining they’re informative. So, it’s something that I think people will want to come just to be entertained. But it’s also really nice community event and there’s a lot of energy that you get from being here,” said Smith.

