Carolina Beach business closes its doors temporarily after accident Sunday morning

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach business owner is trying to pick up the pieces after a crash left her business with significant damage.

The closed business is also affecting more than a half dozen employees.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a car crashed into ‘Island Massage and Spa’ off of N Lake Park Blvd.

The driver, Alexander O’Donnell, was allegedly driving while impaired and faces charges of injury to personal property.

The business has had to temporarily close its doors, as the accident may have caused damage to the building’s foundation.

Island Massage and Spa Owner, Katrina Snow, said she never saw this coming and is thankful no clients or employees were in the building.

“It’s like a nightmare I can’t wake up from. It’s been very upsetting. We were really looking forward to ending our busy season here on the island with Labor Day weekend. And, ya know, staff was excited to have a fully book schedule,” Snow said.

Snow said the biggest damage caused is now that her and her seven other employees are without a job for the time being.

She said the community has been overwhelmingly supportive and is asking her clients to remain hopeful as they try to get back on their feet.

“There is potential roof damage and structural damage to the building she has requested that I bring an engineer in to further evaluate the safety of the building,” Snow said.

Snow said after an engineer assesses the foundation, she’ll know whether the building can be fixed or if she will have to find another location for her business.