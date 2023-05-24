A Carolina Beach lake dredging project is underway

Crews are using hydraulic dredging to create a natural shoreline along the perimeter of Carolina Beach Lake.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, a project is underway at Carolina Beach, aimed at improving the town’s lake.

The town said on top of increasing the lake’s storm water capacity, the work should promote better water quality, create a healthier ecosystem, and improve the overall appearance of the lake.

The primary work area is at the corner of South 4th St and Clarendon Avenue, near the west side of the lake.