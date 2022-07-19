A Downtown Wilmington landmark in need of volunteers

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Downtown Wilmington landmark is in need of help when it comes to everyday operations and special events.

The Bellamy Museum has been in operation since 1994. Thousands of visitors from across the US, and from dozens of countries around the world stop by the museum each year.

Visitors get a unique perspective on social history in the century following the Civil War and volunteers help make that happen. That’s why the museum is looking for a few good people to lend a hand.

Executive Director Gareth Evans says,

“We need volunteers as much as anywhere. They’re the ones who really drive the place. They give the tours, they greet the public, they do the gardening, they even clear the house sometimes. The special events that we run are all volunteer driven as well.”

The Bellamy Mansion staff says that volunteering is a great way to meet new people, join a community hub, and share a love of history.