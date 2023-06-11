A “Food Truck Rodeo” rides into town

All funds raised from the event will support New Hanover County's parks.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Ogden, a “Food Truck Rodeo” for all to enjoy.

At Ogden Park on Sunday this “Food Truck Rodeo” rode into town with close to 25 food trucks.

The event was a fundraiser for the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County. All funds raised from the event will support New Hanover County’s parks.

At the event you could enjoy music, games, and of course food.

Resident, Darryl Johnson, said this is not his “first rodeo.”

“The bands, I love live music. Ya know, the people, the food — ya know — just hanging out,” Johnson said.

The fun lasted until 5 p.m. on Sunday with hope to “saddle up” again in the future.