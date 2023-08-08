A look ahead at UNCW parking before the start of the fall semester

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of students will be returning back to the UNCW campus in the next couple of weeks.

One official said they’re working on plans to ensure everyone who is eligible to park on campus can get a permit.

UNCW Parking and Transportation Director David Cook said the university is entering the fall semester confident that all who register for a parking pass will receive one.

He said students may experience a delay in receiving their parking passes but said it’s due to staff having to review a high volume of requests

“The first step is called a wait list. However, it’s more of a processing list. So, if you apply for the permit you want, we review it every day and grant that permit. So, really it ends up being a one or two day process,” Cook said.

One student said although frustrating, due to long walks to classes from parking zones, the university is doing what they can to supply spaces.

“I think they’re doing the best that they can. Um, I mean, it’s like, the classes just keep on growing, growing, and growing,” UNCW Student, Jake Smith, said. “So, you just have more and more students who you need to like make room for.”

Cool said other parking options for students include the shuttle system, which is free for students who show their “one card”.

David Cook is also reminding students who purchase a permit that they will be ticketed if they don’t park in their correct zone.