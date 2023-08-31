A look at New Hanover County following Idalia

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Clean-up is underway in many Cape Fear communities following Tropical Storm Idalia. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado with winds of 100mph touched down in the Myrtle Grove community in New Hanover County Wednesday night.

New Hanover County Emergency Management Director, Steven Still, said so far, the damage being reported are things like downed trees or limbs, ponding on roadways, and power outages.

At this point in time, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

He’s urged residents who were affected by the storm to use caution while cleaning up or traveling around New Hanover County.

“We do urge our citizens and visitors to be vigilant and be cautious as they tour in and around the county today, conducting business,” Still said. “Give priority to the line trucks, they still got a little bit of work left to do. We want those guys to be able to work safely and restore power so we can get back to normal operations here in the county.”

The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF1 tornado that touched down in the Clarendon Plantation Road area of Brunswick County Wednesday night.