A look back on Burgaw’s 20th annual Blueberry Festival

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Officials in the town of Burgaw said this year’s Blueberry Festival was a successful one.

It was Burgaw’s 20th annual Blueberry Festival. Thousands flocked to the Pender County town for the two-day event.

There were concerts, vendors, and of course, plenty of blueberries.

This year the festival and Pender Arts Council hosted an art exhibit commemorating local artists.

Proceeds from the festival were used to provide students in surrounding counties with scholarships.

The annual event showcases Burgaw’s heritage, culture, and economic growth.

“Favorite part of this weekend? I just love seeing everybody coming out and having a good time — the smiles, the fun. The community getting together and seeing everyone. Of course, all things blue, all things blueberry. Everybody dressed for the occasion,” said Burgaw’s Mayor, Olivia Dawson.

Dawson said town officials are currently crunching the numbers to see what revenue the town brought in over the weekend. It’s expected to be an increase from last year.

Dawson added that the Blueberry Festival is an event that takes months to prepare. So, after a short break, it won’t be long until planning for next year’s festival begins.