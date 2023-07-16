A newly-wed couple creates lasting memories as groom faces terminal brain cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For many couples, weddings take months and months of planning.

However, for Bruce and Jeanine Brenner, it took just a couple of days to put their wedding together.

More than a year ago, Bruce was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and was recently given only weeks to live.

With so little time left and with the effects the cancer is having on his speech and motor skills, Bruce felt it was time for them to finally get married.

”It was about 3 weeks ago, and we talked,” Brenner said. “Let’s do it now. What do you mean now? Now, right now. Okay, let’s do it.”

And that’s why back on Wednesday, June 28th, Bruce and Jeanine got married at a courthouse in San Antonio, Texas, where they had been going for Bruce’s chemo treatments.

Tracie Wallace is a friend of Jeanine’s.

She said the wedding came together very quickly.

”This came together in almost 24 hours,” Wallace said. “So what had happened was when I saw Jeanine on Thursday, she was still glowing about them getting married, justice of the peace wedding and I knew what was happening. And I said, you know, you guys deserve a ceremony.”

Within 8 days, everything needed for the wedding had been donated by friends, family and even people from Wilmington who didn’t know the couple.

For example, a 15-year-old girl and her parents, who had never met the Brenners, came to play the guitar for the ceremony.

For Jeanine, it was difficult to keep back her emotions as she looked around at the number of people who came out to support them.

”This is amazing like everybody is here,” Brenner said. “Sorry, okay. Now it’s just, it’s more than I ever could have asked for and his family gets to be here and it’s the best thing ever.”

For everyone who attended, the ceremony served as a way to create some final memories with Bruce, memories they hope to keep with them for the rest of their lives.

”I want to take the best memories,” Paul Brenner, Bruce’s younger brother said. “A lot of fun, we’ve had a lot of fun together, probably enough for two lifetimes. You know, I’m gonna remember also, the incredible attitude he’s had through this whole thing. From the very beginning, he’s never complained, he’s never asked why him.”

“A lover of life, a great human being, and the best person possible,” Jeanine said.