A popular store for gamers and a target of a break-in

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular store for gamers in the Cape Fear was the target of a break-in Tuesday night.

Cape Fear Games, in the 41-hundred block of Oleander Drive, was broken into at around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after employees left for the night.

The suspect, Christopher Place, is believed to have been searching for rare and valuable Pokémon cards.

According to the owner of Cape Fear Games, Heath Newton, police arrived on the scene to shattered glass and blood and began searching for Place — who attempted to escape.

Newton, said, “They basically followed a trail where he took off and they found cards along the way that he dropped and he was also bleeding from breaking into our door and the case over here. So, they saw some of his blood and were able to match it up.”

Newton said the break-in caused damage to the door and other parts of the business. Christopher Place is facing several charges, including felony breaking and entering, financial card fraud, and resisting arrest.