‘A Safe Place’ discusses recent trafficking case

This week, six suspects were charged with allegedly promoting and profiting from human trafficking. Executive Director of "A Safe Place," Dawn Ferrer, said the arrests were a long time coming.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Downtown Wilmington, there’s “A Safe Place” at the corner of 9th and Princess Street for survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

The director of “A Safe Place” shared how they help survivors.

“A Safe Place” is an organization that assists women who are victims of these crimes. Their goal is to provide services and programs to help them in their time of need.

Dawn Ferrer is the Executive Director of “A Safe Place.”

She said the opportunity to help rehabilitate these women is both rewarding and humbling.

Ferrer said, “We provide complete case management. And what that looks like — it’s meeting with everybody, developing this individualized success strategy so we make sure we meet their needs.”

She said, “Those particular individuals, especially Todd Evans, is someone that has been on our radar since “A Safe Place” was founded. So, I know that the F.B.I has been involved with them for quite a while. We have wanted that to finally come to an end. So, we are thrilled with these arrests.”

Ferrer credited the passionate workers behind “A Safe Place” with providing resources to over 1,800 women in the Cape Fear region.

Ferrer added, anytime you believe anyone could be affected by trafficking — report the incident to authorities. It could save someone’s life.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888 (24/7)

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733 (message and data rates may apply)

Use the National Human Trafficking Hotline Online Chat

Interpreters are available via phone call only.