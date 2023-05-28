A “tail” as old as time has returned to theaters

Tonia Isley took over 55 children to the movie theater on Sunday, so they could experience seeing a Disney princess that looks like they do.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “The Little Mermaid,” a “tail” as old as time, has returned to theaters!

When the popular Disney princess, Ariel, first appeared on the big screen in 1988 — people everywhere enjoyed the classic film.

Now, 35 years later, people still love the story that takes place under the sea.

But, some more than others, with Halle Bailey as Ariel in the new live action movie — she has stolen the hearts of young black girls everywhere.

Leilani White, 6-year-old, said, “I’m excited to hear her sing, the new mermaid!”

Ranking the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history, the Disney release is projected to debut to $118 million over the weekend.