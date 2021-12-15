ACA deadline for Jan. 1 coverage is Dec. 15, open enrollment lasts through Jan. 15

Healthcare deadline Credit: MGN

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday is the deadline to enroll for the Affordable Care Act if you want your coverage to begin on January 1, but you still have some other options.

Wills Maxwell, a certified marketplace navigator, says the open enrollment period lasts until January 15. This means if you sign up after December 15, your coverage will start on February 1, rather than January 1.

If you’re worried about a month-long gap in coverage, you can log on to healthcare.gov to sign up for a plan before midnight. However, Maxwell recommends reaching out to navigators like himself for free help in finding a plan that’s right for you.

“We’ll be able to help you, answer questions. Once it’s time to select a plan, we’re the ones that are going to know the differences between each of the plans and providers,” Maxwell said. “We have no loyalty to any certain provider, we’re not selling insurance, we don’t work for any of the health providers. Our interest is getting you the best possible plan that you can get.”

Maxwell and his team at Legal Aid NC will be at various locations throughout the Cape Fear Area through the remainder of the open enrollment period to help people get the coverage they need.

12/17 Old Books on Front Street 1 pm to 5 pm

12/20 Pender County Library 10 am to 2 pm

1/3 East Columbus Library 10 am to 2 pm

1/3 New Hanover Library- Northeast Branch 3 pm to 7 pm

1/4 New Hanover Library- Pine Valley Branch 3 pm to 7 pm

1/4 Pender County Library 10 am to 1 pm

1/5 Pender County Library 10 am to 1 pm

1/5 New Hanover Library 3 pm to 7 pm

1/6 CFCC Union Station 10 am to 2 pm

1/6 New Hanover Library- Downtown Branch 3 pm to 7 pm

1/12 CFCC Union Station 10 am to 2 pm

To find a marketplace navigator in your area, visit here.