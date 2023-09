Accident on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge causing major backups

Traffic on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge due to a wreck (Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is causing major backups.

NCDOT cameras show traffic at a standstill as at least one lanes of the bridge is closed due to a wreck.

Traffic appears to be backed up along Wooster Street, South Third Street and 421 in Wilmington, with cars lining up along US74/76 into Brunswick County.

No word on when traffic will return to normal.