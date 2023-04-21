Active NC House bills could impact LGBTQ community

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– Lines are clearly being drawn on both sides of the debate over House Bill 574 and House Bill 673.

House Bill 574 would prohibit transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Similarly worded bills regarding transgender female athletes passed in both the house and senate.

“Allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous. I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass, I won’t be the last,” said Peyton McNabb, a High School Senior who suffered a concussion during a volleyball game played against a transgender female.

House Bill 673 restricts live adult entertainment, which would prohibit drag performances in public places, and in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.

The bill states that anyone who fails to follow the law could be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

“This is part of a broader attack on LGBTQ people and our participation in public life. This is not a new struggle for us. This has been going on, basically forever. Queer people have always existed, trans people have always existed, and we will continue to exist,” said Caroline Morin, LGBTQ Center Cape Fear Coast Executive Director.

If passed, entertainment bill will go into effect in December of 2023, and the women and girls athletic bill for the 2023-2024 school year.