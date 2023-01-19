Activist Minnijean Brown-Trickey speaks at UNCW MLK Jr. event

Minnijean Brown-Trickey spoke at a UNCW MLK Jr. event this week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The ‘Upperman African American Cultural Center’ honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a celebration at UNCW Wednesday night.

The theme of the event was ‘intelligence plus character…equals true education’ — based on a famous MLK quote.

There were performances by the Williston youth choir, leading up to the keynote speaker, activist Minnijean Brown-Trickey.

Brown-Trickey was one of the ‘little rock nine’ — a group of African American students who attempted to integrate Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1957.

They were met with an angry mob.

“It’s such an important story and I want it to be inspiring to young people,” Brown-Trickey said. “I want them to know that if something is wrong with your society, you better do something about it because it’s not going to change unless you do.”

President Bill Clinton honored the Little Rock Nine in 1999 by representing each of them with a congressional gold medal, the highest civilian award bestowed by congress.