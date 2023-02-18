Actress Stella Stevens of ‘Nutty Professor’ and ‘Poseidon Adventure’ dies at 84

Actress Stella Stevens, who appeared in a string of movies in the 1960s and ’70s dies from Alzheimer’s disease.

Photo: MGN/Paramount Pictures / YouTube

(CNN) — Actress Stella Stevens, who appeared in a string of movies in the 1960s and ’70s including “The Nutty Professor” and “The Poseidon Adventure,” died Friday from Alzheimer’s disease at 84, said her son, actor and producer Andrew Stevens.

She “had been in hospice for quite some time with stage seven Alzheimer’s,” her son told CNN.

“Alzheimer’s is an insidious disease which affected not only my mother, but my grandmother and great aunt. Hopefully my mother’s work will be remembered for her collaborations with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest icons,” Andrew Stevens said.