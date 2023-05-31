Affordable Lending Fair taking pace June 24th in Wilmington

An event is being held June 24th in Wilmington to discuss options for buying a home (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to buy a home soon, there’s an event taking place late next month to help.

The Affordable Lending Fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th to connect prospective buyers to lenders.

Volunteers will be on hand to talk affordable loans and down payment assistance programs available.

City staff is also hosting a series of free webinars in June to help navigate the home-buying process.

For a schedule and to sign up, click HERE.