After rounds of tornadoes across the South, storm threatens NC, VA and FL next

(Mary Perez /The Sun Herald via AP)

(CNN) — After dozens of tornadoes rolled through the South, another storm is threatening to deliver powerful winds and possibly more tornadoes Thursday to the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia along with parts of Florida.

More than 12 million people are under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in parts of North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, as the Storm Prediction Center warns they face a triple-whammy of strong winds, hail and potential tornadoes.

The latest warnings come after the region saw at least 62 tornado reports this week alone, coupled with strong storms that damaged homes and businesses across multiple states.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday across eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia, as well as across portions of the Florida Peninsula,” the prediction center warned. “Damaging wind gusts, hail, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible.”

The worst of the storms Thursday could potentially hit Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk in Virginia along with Tampa and St. Petersburg in Florida.