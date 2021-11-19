AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be displayed in Cape Fear

Special quilts are on display at the Cameron Art Museum (Photo: Matthew Huddleston)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several groups in the Cape Fear are working together to bring several panels of the Aids Memorial Quilt to the area. They will be on display for a month and go up in advance of World AIDS Day on December 1.

The quilt “is a 54-ton tapestry with almost 50,000 panels commemorating more than 105,000 people,” says Caroline Morin-Gage of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast. ” It is the largest piece of folk art in the world!”

An AIDS Memorial Quilt Reception and Community Remembrance is planned November 28 from 2:00 – 4:00pm at the Brooklyn Arts Center Annex on N. 4th Street in Wilmington. The goal is to bring awareness to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The virus still disproportionately impacts marginalized populations. The Cape Fear is one of the nation’s areas of increasing rates for new HIV infections and people living with HIV.

Morin-Gage says the event is “an opportunity for people to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, to show support for people living with HIV, and to remember those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.”

After the reception portions of the quilt will be on display at:

Cameron Art Museum

UNCW Randall Library

UNCW Cultural Arts Building

UNCW Kenan Auditorium

UNCW Veterans Hall

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Stephen A.M.E. Church

Additional events are planned in March 2022 at UNCW for National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (March 10). The quilts will be on display on the UNCW campus until the end of March as part of the Artivism for Change program.

For more information on the reception click here.