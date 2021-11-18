AIDS Quilt returning to Wilmington for a month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — More than a dozen blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will soon be on display at several venues throughout Wilmington.

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, along with SEEDS of Healing, both non-profit groups based in Wilmington, and UNCW, Novant/NHRMC, and other community partners are working together to bring panels from the AIDS Memorial quilt to the area as part of a month-long event to commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1.

“World AIDS Day brings together survivors, families, artists, religious organizations, medical professionals, scholars, politicians, and activists to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic, reduce stigma, and mourn those who have died of the disease,” said Michaela Howells, PhD. UNCW Department of Anthropology.

The full AIDS Memorial Quilt — unveiled in 1987 on Washington’s National Mall — is a 54-ton tapestry with almost 50,000 panels commemorating more than 105,000 people. It is the largest piece of folk art in the world.

There are numerous World AIDS Day events around the community featuring the Quilt:

Venues throughout Wilmington will host panels of the Quilt. Locations where panels will be available to the public for viewing:

Cameron Art Museum

UNCW Randall Library

UNCW Cultural Arts Building

UNCW Kenan Auditorium

UNCW Veterans Hall

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Stephen A.M.E. Church

Additional events are planned in March 2022 at UNCW for National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (March 10). The quilts will be on display on the UNCW campus until the end of March as part of the Artivism for Change program.

Major Sponsors include PPD, Novant/NHRMC, UNCW Arts, UNCW College of Health and Human Sciences, UNCW Department of Anthropology, Gilead, and Tri-Coast Installations.