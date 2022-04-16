Air travel kicking up for Easter and Passover weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — People are hitting the roads and taking to the sky for Easter weekend travel.

United Airlines expects 400,000 travelers every day during the weekend.

Elon University student Aiden Murphy is thrilled to be kicking off spring break and heading back to Massachusetts.

“Just seeing my family and my girlfriend, since she’s back at home,” said Murphy.

Eva Peden is ready to return to Chicago, it’s just taking longer than she wanted. Her flight was delayed.

