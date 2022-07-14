Airlie Gardens hosting 8th annual Family Fun Night on July 23rd

(Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Airlie Gardens is set to host its 8th annual Family Fun Night on Saturday, July 23rd from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Family Fun Night is a special after-hours event for the young and young-at-heart, with live music by The Broccoli Brothers Circus featuring Mr. Mark, nature activities, educational booths, games, crafts and a special meet and greet with Reilly, Airlie’s working goose dog.

P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, Tasty Tee’s and Kona Ice trucks will be on hand with food, drinks, and shaved ice for sale.

This special event costs 5 dollars per person in advance and 9 dollars person on event day.

Children ages three and older need to purchase a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased online at AirlieGardens.org or onsite in the Airlie Gardens gift shop.

“This a great way for families to enjoy an evening out and for kids to learn while having fun,” New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth said.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the care of Reilly, the working goose dog of Airlie. Reilly was adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012, and “hired” to help manage a growing Canada Geese problem. The geese had taken up residence in the gardens, eating the turf and littering the pathways with waste. Since Reilly’s arrival, the turf has recovered and the pathways are clear, saving Airlie Gardens thousands of dollars.