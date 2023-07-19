Alex Highsmith locks in new contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Highsmith signs 5-year extension with Pittsburgh Steelers (Photo courtesy: Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It appears NFL star and Wilmington native Alex Highsmith is going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the foreseeable future.

The outside linebacker has agreed to a new five-year contract with the six-time Super Bowl winning AFC franchise. While specific details of the contract haven’t been released, according to ESPN the deal is worth an estimated $68 million.

Highsmith was quoted in the Steelers’ Twitter account Wednesday morning, saying he’s glad a deal has been reached… and he’s ready to get to work. “This means everything. I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited”.

Highsmith was the team’s third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 49 games since beginning his career.

He currently has 22.5 sacks, and finished the 2022 season with 63 tackles.